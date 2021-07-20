Malaika Arora Choose A Bold Dress to take a stroll with dog | Malaika Arora chose such a dress to move the dog, people’s mouth was left open

New Delhi: Malaika Arora is known for her perfect figure and fitness. At the age of 47, everyone is stunned to see his style. Once again Malaika Arora Look has made people crazy with her beauty.

malaika hot style

Malaika Arora recently went out for a walk with her dog. During this, Malaika was looking amazing in the outfit she was wearing. Malaika was wearing a blue long dress, in which her figure was clearly visible. She was wearing pink color footwear with this dress. This outfit looked cute as well as sexy.

went out to take the dog out

When Malaika Arora went out for a walk with her dog Casper, her style looked very different from before. Malaika was seen today not in pants but in maxi dress and she was flaunting her curves and cleavage. It is the rainy season and during this time Malaika was carrying an umbrella in her hand.

Lives in discussion about personal life

Bollywood’s beautiful actress Malaika Arora’s acting career was not special, but she has made everyone crazy with her fitness, bold avatar and dancing style. Malaika is also in a lot of discussion about her personal life. His photos and videos keep going viral on social media every day.

Also read- Ranveer Singh and Sonam’s relationship will blow their heads, Arjun is also a distant relative

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to