Malaika Arora Flaunted Her abs with ripped jeans and crop top | Malaika Arora stepped out in torn jeans, didn’t even miss a chance to show off her abs

New Delhi: Malaika Arora is known for her killer looks. His fans lavish their hearts on every photo of him. Recently, the actress has once again raised the mercury of the internet with her outfit.

Malaika’s outfit

Malaika Arora recently shared a picture on Instagram. Malaika’s style looks very attractive in this photo. In the photo shared by Malaika, she is wearing a gray crop top and flared pants at the bottom and this pant is torn from the middle. Looking at this outfit, it seems that Malaika is in a very chill mood.

Malaika wrote this caption

While sharing the photo, Malaika Arora has written- ‘Mask, ripped jeans, crop top, this is my Monday mood. To complete her look, Malaika is wearing blue sports shoes and has kept her hair open. This style of Malaika is very much liked by the fans. Malaika’s fitness is clearly visible in this entire outfit.

Lives in discussion about personal life

Let us tell you that Malaika Arora also remains in the discussion about her personal life. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in the news for their relationship for a long time. Both have confirmed their relationship. Malaika keeps sharing pictures on social media, on which Arjun Kapoor’s comment grabs people’s attention.

no wedding plan

Malaika Arora was recently seen on the sets of Arjun’s upcoming film Bhoot Police. Apart from this, both have been spotted together many times. For the past few days, the news of Malaika and Arjun’s marriage has also gained momentum. But Malaika had called these reports a rumour.

