Malaika Arora got trolled for clicking a picture with traffic police

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is also known for her fitness. Malaika is 47 years old. But despite this, she gives a tough competition to many beautiful girls of the industry. Often Malaika is spotted outside the gym or yoga class. Fitness freak Malaika’s gym outfits also make a lot of headlines. Recently, Malaika was spotted in a gym outfit outside the yoga class. During this, a traffic employee was also seen getting the photo clicked with him. As soon as these pictures surfaced, Malaika once again started trolling about her clothes. Know what is the full measure.

#malaikaarora spotted outside Diva Yoga as she poses a Picture with Mumbai Traffic Police ️📸 @viralbhayani77 pic.twitter.com/Dz0NyrSmpl — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) July 5, 2021

Malaika Arora trolled over clothes

Nowadays it has become common for celebs that whenever they go anywhere, paparazzi surrounds them. Malaika Arora also often tries to capture the paparazzi in her camera. Recently when Malaika was coming out of her yoga class. So Malaika was surrounded by paparazzi and started clicking her pictures.

Meanwhile, a traffic policeman came forward and was seen getting a photo clicked with Malaika. Malaika also got the photo clicked while keeping distance. On social media, celebs photographer Vial Bhayani has posted pictures of Malaika and her clicked with the traffic policeman.

Trolls made lewd comments for Malaika

As soon as the pictures surfaced, people started trolling Malaika Arora. At the same time, the trollers started telling the traffic policemen the real hero. Users once again targeted Malaika for her clothes. Trolling Malaika, a user wrote that ‘Give her some cloth, scarf or any cloth.’ At the same time, another user wrote that ‘You roam naked for money’. While commenting a user wrote that ‘Who goes to the gym like this’



Malaika is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor

Let us tell you that Malaika Arora remains in the headlines due to her outfits as well as her relationship. Malaika Arora is dating actor Arjun Kapoor. In the year 2019, Malaika and Arjun also announced their relationship. Since then, the news of their marriage often comes to the fore. Often both are supported together. It is said that earlier Arjun Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor was not happy about the relationship with Malaika, but he has also given green signal to this relationship.