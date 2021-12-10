Malaika Arora Having Fun With Arjun Kapoor In Maldives Video Viral On Internet

Arjun Kapoor had said on the question of marriage with Malaika that he has not thought anything about marriage yet.

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor went for a holiday in Maldives recently. During this, these love birds were very active on social media and constantly shared photos and videos of their vacation with the fans. Although Malaika and Arjun have returned from Maldives, they are not out of the holiday mood yet. Recently, the actress has shared a reel from her Instagram account, in which Malaika and Arjun are seen spending quality time.

In this video, Malaika is seen cycling with Arjun and sometimes enjoying different dishes. In the video, Malaika is also seen posing in a bikini. Sharing this video of the vacation, the actress wrote, “Come with me.”

People are commenting a lot on this video of Malaika and giving their feedback. Arjun Kapoor has also reacted to this video of the actress. Not only Malaika, Arjun has also shared a similar video from Wakeson. In this video, Arjun is sometimes eating different dishes with Malaika and sometimes posing on a boat. In the video, he is also seen eating ice cream.

Sharing this post, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Pandemic has taught me a lot. Pay attention to the things that are most important to you. Like work, life, love and travelling. Let’s give priority to our heart.” Not only fans but also his sister Jhanvi Kapoor and actor Tiger Shroff have commented on this video of Arjan.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are always in the headlines for their relationship. On the question of marriage with Malaika, the actor had said that he has not thought anything about marriage yet. But whenever he gets married, he will not hide it from anyone. On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen in the film ‘Ek Villain 2’. The film will release next year.