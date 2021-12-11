Malaika Arora Hugs Arhaan Khan After Seeing Him Actress Did Not Turn Her Eyes Toward Arbaaz Khan Video Viral

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were seen together after years for the sake of son Arhaan Khan. The video of both is also going viral on social media.

Bollywood’s famous actor Arbaaz Khan and actress Malaika Arora tied the knot in the year 1998 after being in a relationship for years. But due to the ups and downs in the marriage, both decided to separate from each other and got divorced in 2017. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were not seen together after divorce. But last night they were seen together after years at the airport. The reason behind coming with him was none other than his only son Arhaan Khan.

Actually, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan had reached Mumbai airport to pick up their son Arhaan Khan. Arbaaz Khan had reached the airport even before Malaika Arora and was with the son. At the same time, Malaika Arora reached there after some time. But on seeing the son, she could not stop herself and ran and hugged him.

However, on this occasion people were most excited to know whether Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan met each other or not. In such a situation, let us tell you that Malaika Arora did not even look at Arbaaz Khan even after shaking hands with him. His video related to this is also becoming fiercely viral on social media.

But where Arbaaz Khan was seen walking on one side of Arhaan Khan, Malaika Arora appeared on the other side. Despite being together, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan did not talk to each other. Apart from this, let us tell you that Arhaan Khan accepted the decision of divorce of his parents very easily.

Malaika Arora had told in one of her interviews, “Over time my son accepted this. He could see that we were happier being apart and we weren’t even in our marriage so happy. One day he turned to me and said, ‘Mom, it’s great to see you happy. Arbaaz Khan told that my son could see what was happening, he was aware of everything without informing.