Malaika Arora ideal man insulting flirt: Malaika Arora says her ideal man must flirt

Malaika does not like greasy foods
Malaika, who is currently in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor, said, “I really like a guy who is a little rough on the edge. I love it. Not smooth. There is a terrible flirtation. I would love a guy who can kiss well.
What message was sent to Arjun Kapoor?
Not only that, Malaika also said which man chats the most. He was asked what was the last text message he sent to Arjun Kapoor? Malaika was embarrassed and said, ‘I love you 2’.
Malaika and Arjun have been scoring goals for the couple since 2019
Malaika and Arjun have been giving fans a couple since 2019. News of their love affair has gone viral on the internet. From romantic vacations to getting together with family, couples always look happy together.
