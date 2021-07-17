Malaika Arora Instagram Latest Video: | Malaika Arora again showed her glamorous style, the video raised the mercury of Saturday

New Delhi: Malaika Arora is such a person who is not very active in the film industry but her fan following is no less than an actor. Malaika Arora is also very active on social media and keeps sharing her photos and videos with fans.

Malaika Arora has recently shared a video on her Instagram account, in which she is seen showing her killer looks. Seeing this hot style of Malaika, her fans are sweating. Sharing this video with her fans, Malaika writes in the caption, ‘Weekend Feels…Love the edit. Malaika is looking very beautiful and glamorous in this video.

In different clips of the video, Malaika Arora is seen posing from different angles. Sometimes she is seen in a white Thai slit dress, sometimes she is showing her style in a bikini on the edge of the swimming pool, sometimes she is posing hot in a black midi, sometimes red and silver revealing dress. Malaika is looking hot and sexy in her every style.

Recently, Malaika Arora had discussed her fitness and told that she keeps her stomach empty for about 16 hours. She had told that she eats dinner by 7-7:30 pm and does not eat anything in the morning. In the morning only take things like liquid warm plain water, cumin water or lemonade or coconut water.

