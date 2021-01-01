Malaika Arora Latest Pictures Animal Print Dress: Malaika Arora shares attractive photos on Instagram

Entertainment

Malaika Arora is very active on social media and also takes special care of her fitness. On Tuesday, he shared some of his awesome pictures on his Instagram account. She never fails to impress fans with her fashion statement. See also these photos …

Stylish dress

In these photos Malaika is seen in animal print bodycon dress. There is a lot of talk about her stylish outfits.

Malaika looks great

Malaika looks great in straight hair and glam makeup. People never tire of praising him in the comments section.

Praise the sister

As soon as Malaika shared the photo, her friend and sister Amrita Arora complimented her. Amrita wrote, ‘Oh well wait.’ He then created a fire emoji.

Comments like ‘Hot’ and ‘Beautiful’

Seema Khan and Mahip Kapoor also created fire emojis. Fans also made comments like ‘Hot’ and ‘Beautiful’.

