Malaika Arora On Toxic Relationship: ‘Aap rahi ho toxic relation mein…’ co-judge asked Malaika, Malaika Arora gave this answer on relationship

Asked Malaika a question during the show. Gaya. Malaika paused for a while after listening to which she replied

Malaika Arora is often in the headlines for her relationship. This time on Sony TV’s dance reality show, Malaika’s co-judge asked her a question. The question was about the relationship. In fact, India’s Best Dancer judge Terence asked Malaika on the show if she has ever been in a toxic relationship? In such a situation, Malaika replied while talking about her relationship.

In fact, in one episode of the show, the performance of two contestants was based on the toxic relationship. Seeing his act, Malaika, Terence and Geeta Kapoor appeared to be very emotional.

Meanwhile, when Terence asked Malaika this question, the actress said after the performance was over- ‘I will never promote this thing or want to promote it. I would never want to fall into such a situation. Because I feel that I am responsible for my life, I deserve to take responsibility. I can’t let anyone hold my control. I want the ownership of my life on my own, not in anyone’s hands.

At the same time, Geeta Kapoor was also surprised to see this act. He also praised the act and said- ‘I would never want such a relationship, how terrible it is.’ Let us tell you, Malaika Arora is in discussions these days about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. There were also reports that soon Malaika and Arjun could tie the knot.

After Malaika and Arbaaz broke their 19-year-old marriage, Malaika’s name started getting associated with Arjun Kapoor. At the same time, Arbaaz Khan’s name was also associated with Georgia Andriani. Malaika and Arjun were often seen going on lunch-dinners and vacations together. At the same time, Arbaaz was also seen coming out with Georgia Andriani several times.

After the breakup of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, the actress first appeared in a fashion show with Arjun Kapoor. However, till that time Arjun-Malaika remained silent about their relationship. At that time, many stories had come out about the relationship of these two. Then it was said that after separating from Arbaaz, Malaika is now going to marry Arjun.