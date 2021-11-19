Malaika Arora Once Said Salman Khan Not Made Me I Am Self Made Woman As Rakhi Sawant Taunted Her

Bollywood’s famous actress Malaika Arora once said that she was not made by Salman Khan, she is a self made woman.

Bollywood’s famous actress Malaika Arora has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. He got the most popularity with the song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ from Shahrukh Khan’s film ‘Dil Se’. After this, Malaika Arora rocked the films with many of her special songs. He also won everyone’s heart with the song ‘Munni Badnaam’ in Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg’. However, after this Malaika Arora had to face a lot of criticism and she was given the tag of ‘Item Girl’.

Malaika Arora was targeted a lot for being related to Salman Khan’s family. Actress Rakhi Sawant had even said, “Malaika Arora is not called an item girl because of her connection with Salman Khan.” However, Malaika Arora herself did not back down from answering the actress.

Malaika Arora had said in an interview to Hindustan Times in the year 2008, “If this is the case then I should be in every Salman Khan film. I should have a special appearance in whatever songs he does. They have not made me, I am a self made woman.” Please tell that Malaika Arora did special songs in Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg’ and ‘Dabangg 2’.

It was also said about Malaika Arora that there has been a rift between her and the family after Salman Khan and family did not support Arbaaz Khan’s career. Although the actress completely denied this thing in the talk. He had said, “What should he do for Arbaaz? Should launch a movie, get a role and tell which character is right and which is not?”

Talking about this, Malaika Arora had further said, “The three brothers are very close to each other, but no career decisions are taken from their side.” Let us tell you that Malaika Arora tied the knot with Arbaaz Khan in the year 1998. But in the year 2017, both of them separated from each other.