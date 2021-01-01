Malaika Arora post for son Arhan: Malaika Arora son Arhan leaves home She shared an emotional post: Son Arhan Khan leaves home, mother Malaika wrote an emotional post

Malaika Arora has made a very emotional post for her son Arhan Khan. In this post Malaika mentions her feelings which are filled with fear, discomfort about her son’s new journey. Malaika also shared a photo with her son.

In this photo, both Malaika and Arhan are seen peeking out the window. Arhan is standing with his hands on the mirror and Malaika is standing with her boyfriend in a gown. Sharing this, Malaika has said some things in the caption, which are touching the hearts of the fans.





Posting this, Malaika talks about her son’s new journey. She wrote, ‘Where we are both going on a new and unseen journey, where there is fear, apprehension, excitement, distance and new experiences … all I know is that I am very proud of Arhan. It’s time to spread your wings, fly and live your dreams. I miss you from now on

Tell me that Malaika and Arbaaz’s son Arhan is going out for study. As for the boy, he had earlier said that Arhan has taken a break from his studies.

Malaya has also shared a photo of her son from the airport, in which Arhan is seen hugging Casper. Sharing this, Malaika wrote, ‘It is very difficult to say goodbye.’

This is why Malaika was often seen with her son these days. On Sunday, Malaika reunited with family members, which also saw Arhan’s father, Arbaaz Khan. The visit was attended by Malaika’s parents, sister Amrita Arora, ex-husband Arbaaz and Arhan.



Malaika then appeared on a morning walk with Arhan on Monday morning. In these pictures, sadness was also seen on Malaika’s face. However, the issue of Arhan’s departure was not disclosed till then.

