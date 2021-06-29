Malaika Arora reached at vaccination center in sports bra gets badly trolled | Malaika Arora reached for vaccination in sports bra itself, got trolled badly

New Delhi: Bollywood’s fitness queen Malaika Arora has many fans. Malaika is very active on social media and keeps sharing her beautiful pictures with her fans. Malaika has got the second dose of Kovid vaccine today. He has also informed about this by sharing the post on his Instagram handle. Malaika’s pictures have become viral as soon as it comes on social media. Along with this, he is also a victim of trolling.

This was Malaika’s look

When Malaika Arora arrived to get the vaccine, she was wearing a gray colored supports bra. Also he was wearing track pants. Along with this, he had taken a track jacket on the shoulder. Fans have not liked going to get such Malaika’s vaccine and people have told a lot of lies.

Malaika said to Frontline Warriors – thank you

Posting her pictures, Malaika Arora wrote, ‘As I always say we are in this together. I am not only going to be safe myself, but I am keeping you safe too. Took both doses of the vaccine. I have no words to thank the frontline warriors, who are constantly working outside the house. Thank you all for this good work.’

People made such comments

Viral Bhayani has also posted a video of Malaika Arora, in which she is exiting the vaccination center. Many people have commented on this. One wrote, ‘Went to get the vaccine or the gym.’ One wrote, ‘Maybe there is a photoshoot inside.’ At the same time, another person wrote, ‘What is the use of wearing such a jacket.’ One person crossed the limit and wrote, ‘Anga had gone to perform.’

