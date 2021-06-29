Malaika Arora Reached At Vaccination Center In Sports Bra

New Delhi. Bollywood’s fitness queen Malaika Arora is known for her fitness less than films these days. She keeps sharing photos on social media from time to time. At this time, a picture of her is becoming quite viral on social media, in which she is seen wearing a sports bra at the Vaccine Center, seeing that fans are making lewd comments. Because in this picture, Malaika’s dress fans have not liked it.

Malaika has got the second dose of Kovid vaccine today. A picture of which is becoming quite viral on social media as well as she has to be a victim of trolling.

This was Malaika’s look

When Malaika Arora arrived to get the vaccine, she was seen wearing a gray colored sports bra. He wore track pants over this sports bra. And had a track jacket on the shoulder. Fans did not like wearing such an outfit to get Malaika’s vaccine. Due to which people have heard a lot of lies.

Malaika said to Frontline Warriors – thank you

Sharing pictures of the vaccination, Malaika Arora thanked the frontline warriors and wrote, ‘As I always say we are with everyone. After getting this vaccine, I am not only protecting myself, but I am also keeping you safe. I got both doses of the vaccine today. I have no words to thank the frontline warriors, who are constantly working outside the house. Thank you all for this good work.’