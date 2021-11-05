Malaika Arora Reveals Arhaan Khan Reaction On Her As She Lives Happily After Divorce With Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora had told that she was happy after her divorce from Arbaaz Khan, on which Arhaan told her such a thing, which was not expected.

Bollywood’s famous actress Malaika Arora has won the hearts of people with her dance and style. In the year 1998, Malaika Arora tied the knot with actor Arbaaz Khan. But after the ups and downs in the marriage, both of them decided to separate from each other in the year 2017. While Malaika Arora was not happy in marriage with Arbaaz, there was a smile on her face after the divorce. Seeing the actress like this, her son Arhaan also told her such a thing, which the couple did not even expect.

This was revealed by Malaika Arora herself in an interview given to Kareena Kapoor on ‘What Woman Wants’. Malaika Arora, while sharing son Arhaan’s reaction to Arbaaz Khan’s divorce, had said, “I wanted to see my child in a happy environment and not in an environment which is totally harmful.”

Talking about Arhaan Khan, Malaika Arora had further said, “With time, my child accepted this and he became very happy too. It was visible to him how much happier we were living apart than we were even in marriage with each other. One day he even turned to me and said, “It’s nice to see you smiling mother.”

Talking about the divorce from Arbaaz, Malaika Arora had said, “We thought a lot about things and took care of every good and bad thing. It was only then that we decided that it was better for us to part ways. Because we were making the situation even more unhappy by staying together, which was also affecting the lives of others.

Apart from Malaika, Arbaaz Khan also told in an interview to Pinkvilla that his son was understanding things. The actor had said about this, “He is a very intelligent person and he too could see that his parents were not happy with him. He could see what was happening between us. It’s been five years since the divorce, but Arhaan had adjusted things very intelligently.”