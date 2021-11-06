Malaika Arora Reveals Arhaan Khan Reaction On Her Relation With Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora had told in one of her interviews how son Arhaan Khan’s reaction was on her and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship.

Bollywood’s famous actress Malaika Arora has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her style and dance. With his dance, he even put his life in many films. The actress tied the knot with actor Arbaaz Khan in the year 1998. But Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora separated from each other after 19 years due to the ups and downs in their marriage. After the divorce from the actor, the closeness between Malaika and Arjun Kapoor started increasing. His son Arhaan had such a reaction on Malaika and Arjun’s relationship, which hardly anyone expected.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Malaika Arora revealed Arhaan Khan’s reaction to her and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship. The actress had said about this, “When I got divorced, I did not know that I would give space to any other relationship in my life because I was afraid of breaking my heart.”

Talking about this, Malaika Arora further said, “But I wanted love, wanted a relationship and this new relationship gave me confidence to give myself another chance. So I took this step. I think the best way to deal with anything is honesty.”

Malaika said about Arhaan’s reaction on her and Arjun’s relationship, “It is important to tell the people around you what is going on in your life after all and after that they should also give time to understand things and themselves in it.” to mold. We also had those things and I am glad that the rest of the people are also very happy.

Let us tell you that in Kareena Kapoor’s show ‘What Woman Wants’, Malaika Arora told what her son had to say on her and Arbaaz Khan’s divorce. The actress had said, “With the passage of time, he became very intelligent and started being happy too. He could see that we were happier being apart. One day he told me that mother, it was nice to see you happy and smiling.