Malaika Arora Reveals Her Diet Plan, How She Keeps Herself Fit

Mumbai. Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is very aware about her fitness. Her daily routine includes yoga and exercise. She is often spotted going to yoga classes. Even at the age of 47, her fitness is like that of young women. The actress also keeps sharing yoga, fitness tips with fans on her social media. Recently, the actress has shared the secret of staying fit in an interview. She says that daily yoga and intermittent fasting are the secrets of her great fitness.

Last meal of the night between 7 to 7.30

In a conversation with ETimes, Malaika Arora told how she keeps herself in perfect shape. He said that his daily routine is like fasting. They do not eat anything in the morning and take the last meal of the night between 7 to 7.30. Thus she does not eat anything for 16 to 18 hours. She breaks her fast by drinking a lot of liquid in the morning. The actress says that she takes things like ghee, cumin water, lukewarm water, lemonade, coconut water etc. in the morning to break her fast from liquid diet. In the meantime, take walnuts and other nuts.

Also read: Malaika Arora trolled because of clothes, told traffic policeman the real hero

Full Lunch, Dinner at 7 PM

When the actress was asked about the things to be included in her lunch and dinner, she told that she takes proper lunch. It contains little carbs and good fat. After this take healthy snacks in the evening, but that too light. The actress told about the dinner that she has a little bit of everything in her plate. It consists of vegetables, lentils, meats and eggs. She says, ‘I divide it and try to take everything in it as a meal as much as possible. Then after 7 o’clock I do not eat anything. Regarding eating outside the house, the actress says that she rarely likes to eat outside. He tries to eat only home cooked food.

Also read: Malaika Arora revealed the secrets of the bedroom, Arjun Kapoor told when will he marry?

( Photos Credit : instagram.com/malaikaaroraofficial/ )

