Malaika Arora reveals how yoga saved her: Malaika Arora on World Mental Health Day: Malaika Arora shared a post on social media a day before World Mental Health Day.

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora may have distanced herself from movies but she remains very active on social media. She often shares updates related to her with fans. Now Malaika Arora has shared a post on social media a day before World Mental Health Day. In addition, the actress has asked her fans to share their stories.

Malaika Arora shared a post on her Instagram account on Saturday. In which he explains how yoga has helped him to survive. Malaika Arora wrote in her post, ‘Tomorrow, October 10 is World Mental Health Day. Here is a short confession. I thought I was bullet proof unless I thought I was emotion proof. My mind began to play games with me whose rules I did not know. I survived because of yoga.





Malaika Arora further wrote, ‘My breaking point came one day when I was in my yoga class and my tears could not stop. I survived my inner storm. I would never call myself bullet proof because none of us do. I myself will take the persistent path of becoming mentally, physically and emotionally stable and healthy. This is my story. Write us your story while we listen. ‘

Malaika Arora has certainly made a distance from films but she has been seen in the role of a judge in a reality show. She will soon be seen in the next season of ‘India’s Best Dancer’. The show will also feature Geeta Kapoor and Terrence Lewis on the judge’s chair with him. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is currently seen as a judge in ‘India’s Next Top Model’ along with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.