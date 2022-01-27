Malaika arora sexy golden dress photo viral on internet at the age of 48.

Malaika Arora’s dress worth 1 lakh

Seeing the look of this dress, you must have understood that its cost will not be less than lakhs. This outfit of Malaika Arora is designed by French fashion designer Alexandre Vauthier. In which Shimri is decorated with golden fabric. Malaika’s beauty has always been that she always keeps on gathering discussion due to her bold looks.

glamor look of malaika arora

This time again Malaika has shared a similar photo due to which she is causing havoc even at the age of 48. Along with the fans, many artists are also commenting on this picture of Malaika. Fans have shared fire emoji for this photo of Malaika Arora.

hot photo of malaika arora

Let us tell you that even before this, Malaika has lost power on social media with many of her hot pictures. Malaika is number 1 in terms of style and boldness. Malaika Arora is also known for her fitness and yoga.

bold photo of malaika arora

Many actresses keep taking fitness training from Malaika Arora. Even during being Kovid, Malaika Arora has focused the most on Yoga. She has also shared her yoga videos to inform people during Kovid. Let us tell you that Malaika Arora has been dating Arjun Kapoor for a long time, soon both are going to get married too.