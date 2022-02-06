Malaika Arora shared her latest poolside photos seeing glamorous style fans commented on it

Malaika Arora is very active on social media. Every day she is seen sharing her latest photos and videos. The actress is always seen in discussions for some reason or the other. Malaika is famous for her beauty as well as her fitness. To make herself fit, she works out fiercely and even at this age, she has maintained herself. Through her workouts, she gives a message to the fans to stay fit.

At the same time, his photos are also very much liked on social media. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora has recently shared her latest photo, she has shared this photo on her Instagram handle. In this photo shared by the actress, it can be seen that she is enjoying lying on the side of the pool. Malaika is wearing an orange and black two-piece in this photo and is also wearing glasses on her eyes.

Malaika Arora is looking very glamorous and stylish in this photo. The actress wrote in the caption along with the photo, ‘Sunday towards sunshine’. Seeing this stylish look of Malaika, celebs and fans are praising her a lot. At the same time, her boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor has also commented on the photo, which is grabbing everyone’s attention.

Commenting on the post, Arjun Kapoor wrote ‘Nice Caption’. His fans are calling him ‘Beautiful’, ‘Gorgeous’, ‘Stunning’. A fan has written ‘Very beautiful’, then someone has written ‘Great photo’.

Let us tell you that Malaika Arora is dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor for a long time. At the same time, both of them made their relationship public in the year 2019. Talking about Malaika during an interview, Arjun Kapoor had said, ‘I like that Malaika is very dignified. Being an independent woman from the age of 20 till today, I have seen her change up the made-up stories about things.

Significantly, both are often seen together. Along with this, photos and videos of both are also seen going viral on social media.