Malaika Arora shares No Filter photos see Farah Khans commented on it

Actress Malaika Arora has recently shared her no filter photo on social media, which is being well-liked by the fans.

Malaika Arora is one of those Bollywood actresses whose fitness and style are loved by millions. The actress works hard to keep herself fit. She continues to amaze everyone through her fitness. Malaika also shares her fitness videos with fans on social media every day and encourages them to stay fit. Along with this, she also makes headlines with her glamorous look. In this sequence, Malaika has shared her latest photos, which are becoming fiercely viral.

Malaika Arora has shared these photos on her Instagram handle. In these photos, she has not done any makeup in any way and that is why she looks very beautiful. The actress, who is always in makeup and in a stylish look, has shared her simple photos, seeing which her fans are showering love by commenting fiercely.

The actress is wearing a white floral print short dress in these photos and has kept her hair open. Also, while sharing the photos, he wrote in the caption ‘No Filter’. He has posted a total of three photos. The first is a close-up, in which she is posing looking at the camera. In the second photo, she can be seen posing by looking down. In the third photo, the actress is seen sitting on the chair.

Let me tell you, on this post shared by Malaika Arora, her fans as well as many celebs are praising her by commenting. Meanwhile, director and choreographer Farah Khan has written ‘You look like the best bastard’. On the other hand fashion designer Masaba Gupta said ‘Beautiful Malaika’.

At the same time, one of his fans has written while praising, ‘Mam you look like an angel’. So someone has written ‘Beautiful picture meme, you look more beautiful without filters’.

It is worth noting that Malaika Arora is in a relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor for the last several years and because of this also she is seen in discussion on social media. Along with this, Malaika is also seen sharing her photos with the actor on social media.