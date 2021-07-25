Malaika Arora Soon Going to be producer and will launch her fitness app | Malaika Arora will soon surprise the fans! Getting ready to do something big

New Delhi: Malaika Arora, who often makes headlines with her photos and videos, is going to do something big soon and she gave this information in a recent interview. Malaika Arora is going to produce new content along with her colleagues, whose preparations are going on in full swing.

planning for two years

According to the news published in ETimes, Malaika Arora said in a conversation- ‘Finally it is progressing and I am going to co-produce some shows. I hope this all goes smoothly. A lot of work is already in the pipeline. The plan has started to take shape in the last two years and I look forward to taking some of my initial work to the next level. For this I have worked closely with some wonderful people. Talks are on and all these things are in the pipeline.

Malaika Arora working on fitness app

Malaika Arora further said- ‘The dance show will start soon. Can’t wait any longer for me to come back. We started taking online auditions, which were fun and full of surprises. I am also working on my app. I want my app to reach as many people as possible and we can talk to users about fitness and wellness.

Malaika’s career

Malaika Arora is often in discussion about her personal life. Apart from this, his filmed item songs have been quite popular in the film industry. He has given superhit songs like ‘Chaiya Chaiyya’, ‘Anarkali’ and ‘Munni Badnaam’. Along with this, his dance videos are also quite famous. She often attracts a lot of people’s attention with her looks and style. Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge in the show ‘India’s Best Dancer’.

