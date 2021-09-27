Malaika Arora walks the ramp in dhoti on Milind Soman: After 26 years, Milind Soman is shocked to see Sizzle in the dhoti on the ramp. Wife Ankita says it is legal to stay hot all the time. How is it always so hot?

When popular actor and model Milind Soman took to the ramp walk in Dhoti after 26 years, everyone was amazed and started whistling. Malaika Arora also could not stop herself and she too gave a loud voice. Not only that, but during the ramp walk, seeing the attractive style of Milind Soman, Malaika lost her mind. He also made a heart emoji by placing his hand on Milind’s side.

This actually happened during Season 2 of ‘Supermodel of the Year’, whose creators have just released a promo. In this promo, Milind Soman is seen walking the ramp on the song ‘Made in India’. Milind not only walks on the ramp after 26 years, but walks in the dhoti after 26 years.



Earlier, Milind Soman had done such a feat in the song ‘Made in India’ sung by singer Alisha Chinai. After that song, Milind Soman got excited overnight, whose charm and enthusiasm is still there among the fans.

Milind Soman shared the promo on his Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, ‘And after 26 years … once again’. Milind Soman’s wife Ankita has also reacted to the video. Praising her husband Milind’s hotness, Ankita wrote, ‘How is it legal to look so hot all the time?’



One fan said – why do we kids feel complicated?

In this hot and superfit avatar, Milind Soman as well as his salt and pepper look have won the hearts of the fans. One fan commented on the video, ‘Today is as amazing as 26 years ago.’ Another fan wrote, ‘Bhausaheb, why are we complicating today’s children. My favorite model, today and always. Another fan commented, ‘Every Indian woman’s crush.’



Check out Alisha Chinoy and Milind Soman’s Made in India song: