Malaika Arora was very upset with this habit of Arbaaz Khan, revealed the secret in front of Farah Khan’s brother

Malaika Arora is dating actor Arjun Kapoor. Recently, Arjun Kapoor shared a romantic picture with Malaika on Instagram. Both were looking very happy in this. In the year 2017, Malaika parted ways with Arbaaz Khan. After the divorce of both, many reasons came out. But both of them never spoke openly on this. Arbaaz and Malaika are often seen avoiding the question of divorce.

Meanwhile, an old interview of Malaika and Arbaaz with Sajid Khan is going viral. Here Sajid Khan asks Malaika to tell one thing about Arbaaz which you like the most and one thing which you dislike. In response, Malaika says, ‘I like the way they make love the most. They never express their love, but I still understand. Maybe this is the result of our bonding. The way he keeps me happy and always makes me laugh, that is probably the best thing about Arbaaz.

Malaika continues her point and says, ‘Now if I talk about the worst thing about them, then it is that they are very careless. They keep any item anywhere in the house and I have become very annoyed by it. Earlier their carelessness was still a little less, but now slowly it is increasing. Arbaaz says on this question, ‘Malaika manages many things well. Malaika never admits her mistake. It really bothers me a lot.’

It was very important to be different: Arbaaz Khan had said during an interview, ‘At one point it had come that I started feeling that now we should separate. My son was very young at that time, but he was well aware of the atmosphere going on in our house. Maybe my son was 12 years old so that’s why I didn’t have to tell him much. I have never even fought for the custody of my son. Because I feel that only a mother can manage all these things well.