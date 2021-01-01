Malaika Arora with sister Amrita: The video of Malaika Arora dancing went viral with her sister Amrita: Video: Malaika Arora was dancing with her sister

A dance reel of Malaika Arora is going viral, in which sister Amrita Arora is also seen dancing with her. Malaika and Amrita are seen performing funny moves on the song ‘Kidi, Touch It’ and suddenly Amrita pushes them.

Malaika shared this dance video on Instagram. In this video, Malaika is seen dancing to the song ‘Touch It’ with Amrita. While sharing this video, Malaika has written about ‘Hips do not lie’.





The video shows both of them dancing while having fun and then pushing Amrita Rao. Seeing their fun, Mallika and Amrita’s friends are commenting a lot.

Recently, Malaika and Amrita arrived at Kareena Kapoor’s house to party. Kareena Kapoor also posted a picture of the party on social media, which was also joined by Karisma Kapoor. On the work front, Malaika is currently busy with her new TV show MTV Supermodel of the Year.