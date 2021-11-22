Malaika was surprised to see Arbaaz Khan’s bold scene with Priyanka Chopra, was told the best actor

The film ‘Dabangg’, released in the year 2010, played an important role in the career of Salman Khan. Earlier, there was a slight downfall in Salman’s career and he was demanding a hit film for a long time. His wait for Dabangg was finally over. Because this film made a lot of money at the box office. The most important thing was that the producer of this film was Malaika Arora and till that time they were not even divorced. During this, Malaika even told Arbaaz to be the best actor.

Malaika had said, ‘I love all the roles played by Arbaaz. He is really an amazing actor. I have been Arbaaz’s biggest critic for a long time now. But she has done a really great job in fashion. In a way, fashion can only tell the story of our character because we also met in a similar way. I was surprised to see Arbaaz’s acting. He also got the first award for this character. I also liked his character of ‘Makkhi’. I don’t know why it is that he could not establish himself as an actor.

Malaika had further said, ‘Arbaaz’s character in Priyadarshan’s Hustle was very small, but that role gave me a different identity. But I would like to say once again that Arbaaz’s onscreen chemistry with Priyanka Chopra was amazing. Arbaaz, while praising Malaika’s item song, said, ‘Malaika had done ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ earlier, but now we were going to get Malaika to do item songs after about ten years. We expected this song to be a hit and Malaika’s dance was amazing that this song became a hit.

Let us tell you, Arbaaz and Malaika got married in the year 1998. But in the year 2017, both had decided to separate. Arbaaz had said, ‘This was going on in my family for a very long time. I had not told my son about this earlier, but he was 12 years old at that time. However, when we parted, I never asked for my son’s custody. I wanted my son to stay with Malaika because only mother can raise children in the best way.