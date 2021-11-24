Malaika wears short clothes, don’t you mind? Arbaaz Khan was asked before the divorce and gave this answer

An old interview of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan is going viral. In this, Arbaaz was asked a question about Malaika’s look.

Actress Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were married in the year 1998. But in the year 2017, both of them got divorced and decided to separate. Everyone was shocked to hear the news of Arbaaz-Malaika’s divorce as there was no such discussion before. Both were seen together in many B-town parties. The bonding of both was such that they were named the power couple of Bollywood. Meanwhile, an old interview of both of them with Sajid Khan is going viral, then both did not separate.

In the interview going viral, Arbaaz Khan was asked questions about Malaika. Sajid asked the question, ‘Many people ask such questions that if Malaika is so stylish and wears such short clothes, does Arbaaz not feel bad.’ Arbaaz had replied, ‘I really don’t mind it at all because Malaika knows what she has to do and what not.’

Malaika says, ‘The first thing I know is what our limits are? I know the difference between sensuality and vulgarity. That’s why I have never crossed this line. I am such a model or actress who is aware of all these things. I’m no idiot. I never give people a chance to point fingers at us. We are in such a business that we cannot satisfy everyone at all.

Why haven’t you had an affair? Sajid Khan questions, ‘Arbaaz hasn’t had an affair till date. Why is it so?’ In response, Arbaaz says, ‘I am fine, but even those who happen to be there, even they do not have any idea why this happens. No one has any right over personal life. Personal life does not affect anyone. The person who is facing those things then only he knows. No one has any right to comment on the lives of others.