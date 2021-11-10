Malala Yousafzai Is Married in England

Her husband, Mr. Malik, is, according to her LinkedIn page, the manager of Pakistan’s governing body for cricket. In 2012, he graduated from Lahore University of Management Sciences, Pakistan.

Congratulatory messages are coming from all over the world on social media. On Instagram, Greta Thunberg and Priyanka Chopra were among the well-wishers. Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau Said On Twitter, he and his wife hope the couple enjoyed their “special day”: “We wish you all the best for the rest of your life,” he wrote.

Melinda French Gates said on Instagram: “Congratulations! So happy for both of you! ”

Ms Yousafzai was married on Tuesday more than nine years after she survived a Taliban assassination attempt for criticizing the group’s efforts to prevent Pakistani girls from going to school. At the time of the shooting, she was writing a blog post for the BBC about the life of the Taliban in Pakistan’s Swat Valley.

Ms Yousafzai, who was critically injured in the attack, was flown to Britain for medical treatment. She moved with her family to Birmingham, England in 2013, where she continued her education and became an activist for girls’ education, according to the Malala Fund.