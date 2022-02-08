Malavika will sign Anuj’s property paper, Vanraj’s wish will be fulfilled

A lot of masala is being seen these days in the popular show ‘Anupama’. Anuj-Anupama’s relationship is on the verge of breaking because of Vanraj. On the other hand, distance is also coming in the relationship between Malvika and Anuj. Whom Anupama is trying to save. Anupama will try to convince Malvika about this, but she will not be ready to understand anything because of Vanraj.

In the coming episodes, Malavika is about to take some big decision after falling in love with Vanraj. Along with this, a new entry is going to happen in the show. Which is going to affect the relationship between Malavika and Vanraj. With the arrival of this new person, Malvika’s senses are going to fly away.

Anupama will reach the office to convince Malvika for Anuj. Where Anu will tell her how much Anuj loves her and will tell that Vanraj is using her only for business. On which Malvika will get furious and will refuse to obey Anu. On this Anu will ask him to slap her. Vanraj will be very happy to see that. Further Vanraj will try to confront Anuj.

Anuj has decided to transfer all his properties to Malavika. Malavika will also sign the property papers. Anupama will stand by Anuj in his bad times. Vanraj will call Anuj-Anupama a beggar and will tell Anuj that now you take a bowl and beg.

Vanraj will try to poison Anuj and Anupama’s relationship, but both of them will stay together. On the other hand Kavya will be worried about her job. She worries that Malvika has become the mistress of the company and Vanraj is with her. So his job is in danger.