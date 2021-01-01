Malayalam actor Rijabawa dies: Rijabawa dies: Popular Malayalam actor Rijabawa dies at a private hospital.

Popular Malayalam actor Rijabawa died on Monday at the age of 54 in a private hospital (Rizabawa died). He had been suffering from kidney disease for many days. He started his acting career in 1990 with the film ‘Dr. Pashupati’ and has acted in more than 120 films. Rijabawa had played the role of a villain but has landed roles in comedy roles as well as as a hero.

Expressing grief over the actor’s demise, well-known director Shaji Kailas, who directed Rijabawa’s first film, said he was a very quiet personality. And it was a pleasure working with him. He said, ‘We used to talk regularly lately. I have lost a good friend and most importantly a good person. ‘



Senior comedian and character actor, and former head of Malayalam actor Body AMMA, Innocent, who played the lead role in Rijabawa’s first film, said, “Although we will all react to the news of the death of a colleague, I am really saddened. He was a really good man and most importantly he was very calm and did his job very passionately.We will all miss him.

Rijabawa’s popular films include ‘In Harihar Nagar’, ‘Malappuram Haji Mahanaya Joji’, ‘Pokkiraja’. She had acted in more than two dozen TV series on various Malayalam TV channels. When he was not acting, Rijabawa was a popular dubbing artist and in 2010 he received his only state film award for dubbing in the film ‘Karmayogi’. Mourning is being expressed from various sections of Kerala society.