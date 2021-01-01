Malayalam actor Rijabawa dies: Rijabawa dies: Popular Malayalam actor Rijabawa dies at a private hospital.
Senior comedian and character actor, and former head of Malayalam actor Body AMMA, Innocent, who played the lead role in Rijabawa’s first film, said, “Although we will all react to the news of the death of a colleague, I am really saddened. He was a really good man and most importantly he was very calm and did his job very passionately.We will all miss him.
Rijabawa’s popular films include ‘In Harihar Nagar’, ‘Malappuram Haji Mahanaya Joji’, ‘Pokkiraja’. She had acted in more than two dozen TV series on various Malayalam TV channels. When he was not acting, Rijabawa was a popular dubbing artist and in 2010 he received his only state film award for dubbing in the film ‘Karmayogi’. Mourning is being expressed from various sections of Kerala society.
