Malayalam actress accuses 14 people of sexual harassment, names from actors to directors are included

New Delhi. Malayalam actress Revathi Sampath has accused 14 people of sexually abusing her. Revathi has disclosed this by means of social media. Revathi has written this put up in Malayalam language. Through which the actress has shared a listing of the names of these 14 people. This listing consists of names ranging from actors to directors. After this disclosure of the actress, a stir within the trade has began.

Actress revealed on social media

The listing shared by actress Revathi Sampath. It additionally consists of Siddiqui, director Rajesh Touchriller and DYFI chief Nandi Ashokan. Sharing this put up, Revathi has written within the caption that she is right here disclosing the names of all these people who are exploiting by means of skilled, private and cyber house. who abused them bodily, mentally, and emotionally.

Revathi Sampath shared photos

Revathi has additionally posted an image of these people in her put up. Through which the names of Rajesh Touchriver, Siddiqui, Aashiq Mahi, Shiju AR, Rakent Pai, Sarun Leo, Sub Inspector Binu, Abhil Dev, Ajay Prabhakar, M.YSS, Saurabh Krishnan, Nandu Ashokan, Maxwell Jose, Shanub Karuvath and Chacos Cake are included. is. After this put up of Revathi, reactions have began coming from the Malayalam trade.

Combined reactions are being seen on this disclosure of the actress. Some people say that Revathi is doing all this to get publicity. On the similar time, some people are absolutely supporting the actress.

Well-known actress of Malayalam movie trade

Speaking about Revathi Sampath, she is an actress of Malayalam movie trade. Revathi Sampath is a well known identify within the Malayalam trade. He made his performing debut with the movie Patnagarh. However essentially the most reputation he bought from the movie Waqt directed by Vishnu Udyan.

