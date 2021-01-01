Malayalam actress Chitra dies of heart attack

Famous actress of Malayalam and Tamil films Chitra Pass Away has passed away. Nalnai Chitra, 56, suffered a heart attack on Saturday morning, August 21, which led to her death. The actress was at her home in Chennai. The famous actress of the 80s made a name for herself in the industry for three decades. He has acted in more than 100 films in Malayalam and Tamil. Nowadays Chitra was busy shooting for a Tamil series.

Chitra has acted in Kannada and Telugu films in addition to Malayalam and Tamil during her career. He also acted in two Hindi films ‘Rajia’ and ‘Ek Nai Paheli’. She has also acted in several South Indian TV series. Chitra was born on 21 May 1965 in Kochi, Kerala.



Chitra was at the peak of her career in the nineties. He worked with Prem Nazir, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi and Mammootty. His best films include ‘Attakkalasam’, ‘Commissioner’, ‘Panchgani’, ‘Devasuram’, ‘Amaram’, ‘Eklavyan’, ‘Rudraksh’ and ‘Mr. Butler’.

