Malayalam actress Chitra dies of heart attack
Famous actress of Malayalam and Tamil films Chitra Pass Away has passed away. Nalnai Chitra, 56, suffered a heart attack on Saturday morning, August 21, which led to her death. The actress was at her home in Chennai. The famous actress of the 80s made a name for herself in the industry for three decades. He has acted in more than 100 films in Malayalam and Tamil. Nowadays Chitra was busy shooting for a Tamil series.
Chitra was at the peak of her career in the nineties. He worked with Prem Nazir, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi and Mammootty. His best films include ‘Attakkalasam’, ‘Commissioner’, ‘Panchgani’, ‘Devasuram’, ‘Amaram’, ‘Eklavyan’, ‘Rudraksh’ and ‘Mr. Butler’.
