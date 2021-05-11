Malayalam film scriptwriter Dennis Joseph passes away; Mammootty, Mohanlal tweet condolences

Present Malayalam film scriptwriter Dennis Joseph, whose scripting of two sizable blockbusters established the reign of each Mammootty and Mohanlal as superstars in Malayalam cinema throughout the unhurried Nineteen Eighties, died at a personal well being heart proper right here on Monday, film business sources stated.

He was 63.

Joseph was rushed to the well being heart from his dwelling ensuing from uneasiness throughout the night time. He died of a coronary heart assault on the well being heart, they stated.

Joseph debuted in movement pictures in 1985, by Nirakkoottu.

The screenplay for the 1986 discipline office hit Rajavinte Makan was written by Joseph. Mohanlal rose to stardom by this film directed by Thampi Kannanthanam.

Equally, Mammootty additionally emerged as a megastar in Malayalam movement pictures by the Joseph-scripted movie–New Delhi. Directed by Joshi, this film broke a great deal of collection information in 1987.

Joseph, who dominated the sector office throughout the unhurried 80s and early 90s, penned scripts for a great deal of tidy hits.

This accommodates Kottayam Kunjachan, Akashadoothu, Palayam, F.I.R, Nair Saab and No 20 Madras Mail.

He has additionally directed 5 movement pictures, together with Mammootty-starrer Manu Uncle which gained the Nationwide Film Award for Best Child’s Film in 1988.

Mohanlal, Mohanlal took to social media to tweet condolences

സിനിമ വേദിക്ക് അവിസ്മരണീയമായ കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളും സിനിമകളും സൃഷ്ഠിച്ച എന്റെ സിനിമ ജീവിതത്തിന് തന്നെ ശക്തി പകർന്ന പ്രിയ സുഹൃത്ത് ഡെന്നിസ് ജോസഫിന് വിട! 🙏#DennisJoseph pic.twitter.com/4TOPck2Qnb — Suresh Gopi (@TheSureshGopi) May per probability most seemingly properly most seemingly 10, 2021

(With inputs from Press Consider of India)