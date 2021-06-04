Malaysian ARMY delivers 200+ McDonald’s meals to COVID-19 frontline workers and child patients in the country





BTS’ ARMY is aware of how to win hearts identical to the Okay-Pop kings! Proper now, there may be immense craze for the McDonald’sXBTS collaboration the place the quick meals chain has gone purple. The BTS meal has rooster nuggets, medium fries, coke and the two sauces, cajun and candy chilli. The sauces have develop into an enormous hit already. Now, the Malaysian ARMY has executed one thing particular. They handled COVID-19 frontline workers and child patients at hospitals with the particular BTS meal. They delivered round 10 Glad Meals and 32 units of burger meals to the medical workers and youngsters at Cheras Hospital. The medical facility is situated at Kuala Lumpur. Additionally Learn – BTS: Here is what the septet take into consideration their FESTA 2021 profiles and it is all issues cute!

Sneak peek for in the present day ? pic.twitter.com/6nUA9wfP6l — Purple Project_언니⁷ (@PurpleProject7) June 4, 2021

Thanks a lot on your hardwork. We actually recognize it. Keep secure all the time and dangle in there ? pic.twitter.com/3WJdRbbE5c — Purple Project_언니⁷ (@PurpleProject7) June 3, 2021

#BTSMeal for Frontliners by Malaysian BTS ARMYs (Batch 4) 150 units of #BTSMeal have been despatched to Emergency Division of Hospital Sungai Buloh in the present day. Hospital Sungai Buloh is one among the fundamental hospital to deal with Covid19 patients right here in Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/R1LcXTH0AU — Purple Project_언니⁷ (@PurpleProject7) June 3, 2021

BTS followers from throughout the globe are sharing pics of their meals. The collaboration was introduced in celebration of the band’s eighth anniversary, which is on June 13. It’s proving to be successful enterprise for the group and quick meals chain. The band has spoken about how the McDonald’s close to their previous dorm was like a second dwelling. It was a spot to loosen up and munch on some treats like nuggets and fries. The Purple Challenge additionally delivered 99 meals to the College of Malaya Medical Centre and 25 units to the kids at Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in Kelantan. Additionally they despatched 150 bins to Malaysia Agro Exposition Park. The bins are priced fairly affordably. Additionally Learn – Shocked ARMY traits ‘sporting slippers’ on Twitter after BTS’ Jimin is seen in slippers in the latest dance follow video

In India, the ARMY raised cash for COVID-19 patients and additionally for the Kaziranga Nationwide Park. Additionally Learn – BTS: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook REVEAL the mantras of their skyrocketing worldwide success

