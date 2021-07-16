Malcolm D. Lee on ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ and Directing LeBron James

Directing “Space Jam: A New Legacy” was a head-turning exercise for director Malcolm D. Lee.

For one thing, the film went into production less than a week after officially signing on to direct the film. Lee was a late addition in the summer of 2019, taking over the managerial role from Terence Nance. The script was still in development. Lee, the veteran director of comedies like “Girls Trip” (2017) and “The Best Man” (1999), had never worked with animation before and had never seen the original “Space Jam”, the 1996 Looney Tunes basketball crossover with Michael Jordan.

On top of all this, Lee was tasked with handling a movie built around LeBron James, one of the world’s most popular athletes. James had appeared on the big screen before (notably in a supporting role in the romantic comedy “Trainwreck”) but had never anchored a feature film.

“It was organized chaos,” Lee, 51, said in an interview this week.

The director met James a decade earlier when they had discussed making a movie together, but it never came to fruition. The new project is a bet for Lee and James: it will inevitably be compared to the now-beloved original in the same way that James is continually measured against Jordan. If it fails, a movie literally billed as “A New Legacy” can be damaging to James’ own.