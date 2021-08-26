Malcolm Marshall vs Sunil Gavaskar: Sunil Gavaskar remembers an unforgettable moment against the West Indies when Malcolm Marshall hit Little Master on the head: When the ball hit Gavaskar directly on the head, Richards said – You are made of steel man …

Marshall hits the ball to the head

Cricket has changed a lot now. A few years ago, there was no such technology or security system. Players would face dangerous fast bowlers without helmets. The danger to life was permanent. A similar story was told by Little Master Sunil Gavaskar during the third Test between India and England.Sunil Gavaskar, who started his international career in 1971, was also known as Saathi Pyaar Se Sunny. Like his name, his career was very bright. Batting without a helmet, Gavaskar has faced stormy fast bowlers like Malcolm Marshall, Andy Roberts, Michael Holding, Dennis Lilly and Imran Khan in his career.The battle between Sunil Gavaskar and Malcolm Marshall is well known. The story dates back to 1983, when the Indian team was on a tour of the West Indies. Gavaskar’s bat was completely calm in the first two matches of the series. The third test took place in Guyana. India’s first innings began in reply to the West Indies’ 470 runs. Sunil Gavaskar appeared in color in this match, the Caribbean team started their biggest weapon body line and short bowling to stop him. Malcolm Marshall threw a sharp short ball that went straight to Gavaskar’s forehead.

You’re made of steel man …

Gavaskar’s head was swollen. Telling the story, he said, ‘If the ball had hit his ear, it could have been his last day, the whole dressing room was shaken to see him injured. Vivian Richards, the great batsman standing in the slip, immediately ran to find out his condition. When Sunil Gavaskar said I am fine, Viv said – you are made of steel man … (you are made of iron). The next ball after a deadly bouncer was a fast yorker, sent by Little Master across the boundary from a straight drive. The Mumbaikar scored an unbeaten 147 in that match.

