Male skeleton found in closed elevator: Skeleton found in closed elevator: Male skeleton found in closed elevator while cleaning Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa

Highlights A male skeleton was found at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa

During the cleaning of the elevator, a skeleton was found which had been closed for a year

There was an uproar in the hospital as soon as the skeleton was found, police launched an investigation

The hospital was being cleaned before the district collector’s visit

Reva

A male skeleton has been found in the elevator of the city’s largest Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, after which the hospital management informed the police about the matter. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. It is said that as part of the clean-up operation at the hospital, a visit to District Collector Ilayya Raja T was ensured, for whose preparation clean-up arrangements are being made. Meanwhile, cleaners have found a male skeleton in an elevator that has been closed for almost a year.

In fact, on Saturday, Amahiya police in the city staged a single commotion at the largest Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Vindhya Pradesh under the Thane area, when cleaners spotted a male skeleton in an elevator that had been closed for almost a year. . After this, the cleaners gave this information to the hospital management. Police arrived at the scene and saw the elevator. In addition, the male skeleton has been taken into his custody.

In one of the cleanest cities in the country, friends of cleanliness were revered, and ministers and collectors-commissioners picked up trash on and off the streets.

The elevator had been closed for years

The elevator at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital has been closed for almost a year. It is feared that due to a technical glitch, when the elevator was closed, the young man got stuck inside the elevator and died on the spot. After so many days, the cleaners have seen the male skeleton. According to the cleaners, when they saw the male skeleton, nothing was visible in his body, which he immediately informed the hospital management.

Village sarpanch owns assets worth over Rs 11 crore, eye-catching, swimming pool

In fact, a clean-up operation is being carried out in Rewa city, under which the visit of District Collector Ilaya Raja T was confirmed in the hospital premises today. The management was busy making the hospital shine before the collector arrived. At the same time, the negligence of the hospital management has also come to the fore in this case.