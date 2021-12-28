Malegaon blast Witness said – ATS had asked to name the people of Sangh including Yogi- Malegaon blast:

The witness has alleged in the court that the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) had tortured him and forcibly asked him to take the name of Yogi Adityanath. He says that the agency’s crooked eyes were also on some leaders of the Sangh.

It should be noted that in September 2008, six people were killed in an explosion near a mosque in Malegaon. About a hundred people were also injured in the incident. Investigation revealed that the blast was caused by explosives kept in a motorcycle near the mosque. The initial investigation in the matter was done by the ATS. But three years later in 2011, the case was handed over to the NIA. Now the special court of NIA is hearing the case. BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Thakur is also an accused in this. The names of Lt Col Purohit, Major (Retd) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Dwivedi and Sameer Kulkarni were also included in the other accused in the case. So far 220 people have testified in the case. 15 witnesses have turned hostile.

At present, another witness, refuting his previous statement, alleged that the ATS wrongly kept him in his custody for seven days. He was tortured during this. Threats were also made to implicate his family. The witness said that the ATS had forced him to name the then Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath, besides the RSS’s Indresh Kumar, Deodhar and Kakaji. The witness said this in a special NIA court in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The witness who gave statement against Col Purohit, accused in the blast case, has also turned hostile. His testimony took place in August this year. At present, most of the accused are out on bail. Sadhvi Pragya has also become an MP by contesting elections from Bhopal after coming out of jail. Purohit is also out now. The special thing is that the allegation of the witness has come at a time when elections are to be held in UP and the opposition parties are constantly alleging that the BJP wants to take advantage of the UP elections by Hindu-Muslim.