Malika Arora Spot In glamorous outfit photos goes viral

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Malaika Arora was spotted some time back in Mumbai. During this, the glamorous style of Malaika Arora was seen. In this look of Malaika, her fitness is clearly visible. These pictures of Malaika are becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Malaika has been spotted at the airport. Her look is making a lot of headlines.

In the latest pictures, Malaika looked very glamorous wearing an orange overcoat with a sports bra, ripped jeans.

Keeping in mind the corona, Malaika is also wearing a face mask.

Although every look of Malaika Arora is amazing for people, but Malaika’s fitness in this look is making her even more beautiful.

To make the look perfect, Malaika has made a bun.

Malaika is seen flaunting her stunning body with her look.

By the way, during this Malaika Arora appeared alone.

Let us tell you that Malaika Arora is dating actor Arjun Kapoor these days.

Seeing the media, Malaika was also seen saying bye to him.

Let us tell you that soon Malaika Arora will be seen in ‘Super Model 2’.