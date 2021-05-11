Malin Andersson reveals she’s moving to LA as she flaunts her curves in skimpy blue lingerie



And Malin Andersson seems to be set to convey a few of her positivity stateside as she revealed that she’s set to relocate to Los Angeles, California, telling her followers: ‘So grateful with the place my job takes me.’

The Love Island star, 27, revealed the thrilling information on Instagram on Monday, whereas flaunting her curves in skimpy blue lingerie throughout a backyard photoshoot.

Malin oozed confidence as she pulled off plenty of poses, whereas a pal snapped away on a cell phone, with one other individual filming the scene.

The sweetness wowed in a navy and child blue bra with a lace trim, which she wore with matching knickers and a thigh-skimming gown.

Malin saved her cropped caramel tresses free for the shoot, whereas she highlighted her options with a impartial make-up palette.

Captioning her submit, she penned: ‘Can’t imagine I’m moving to LA. So grateful with the place my job takes me.’

Her submit garnered a number of congratulatory messages from followers and showbiz friends, with many wishing her luck in her new life.

MailOnline have contacted Malin’s consultant for remark.

Malin’s newest add comes a number of weeks after she opened up about struggling a miscarriage, two years after her daughter Consy’s tragic demise.

The TV character shared the heartbreaking information to Instagram, admitting whereas ‘my energy by no means ceases to amaze me typically, it pains me to discuss this in element proper now due to what occurred to Consy’.

The psychological well being campaigner misplaced her child lady Consy from problems as a results of being born untimely in January 2019, 14 months after her mom, Consy-Gloria, died of abdomen most cancers aged 65.

Strike a pose: Malin oozed confidence as she pulled off plenty of poses, whereas a pal snapped away on a cell phone, with one other individual filming the scene

Courageous Malin wrote alongside a picture of two being pregnant exams: ‘Hello everybody, Clearly I’ve disappeared for a bit and I’ve had tons of of messages from individuals asking if I’m okay and sending me love.

‘I admire each single message and it means so much that you simply all need to make certain I’m okay. Generally I want to take time to take care of my life privately, as my life is so public, I wanted to take day trip.’

The media character added: ‘The previous few months have not been simple for me, however there’s additionally one thing else I would really like to handle.

‘You all know that I’m very clear about taboo topics, and I like to make clear issues which can be typically not spoken about and particularly trauma I’ve skilled myself I discovered I used to be pregnant – and I then quickly after miscarried.

Racy: The sweetness wowed in a navy and child blue bra with a lace trim, which she wore with matching knickers and a thigh-skimming gown

‘It pains me to discuss this in element proper now due to what occurred to Consy.. however I need you all to know that miscarriage would not discriminate and it may possibly occur to anybody. Even once you suppose you might have gone via sufficient.

‘I will be high-quality – my energy by no means ceases to amaze me typically however I felt that I wanted to share this with you all as I’ve by no means been one to maintain something again – particularly after I know it may possibly assist another person.’

Her daughter Consy, named after Malin’s late mom, was born seven weeks early and cared for at Nice Ormond Road Hospital since her untimely start.

Malin’s mum battled breast most cancers twice since 2001, and the most cancers unfold for a 3rd time earlier than her demise. Tragically, the TV star’s father died from pores and skin most cancers after battling the illness twice.