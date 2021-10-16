malini-lover-was-former-indian-cricketer-shrinivas-venkataraghavan-wanted-to-marry-but-dream-girl-married-to-dharmendra-in-1980 – This former Indian cricketer wanted to marry Hema Malini, Had expressed love for Dreamgirl in front of everyone; Why was it not done?

Bollywood’s famous actress Hema Malini is known as Dream Girl. According to the name, he has had many fans from Bollywood stars to the world of cricket. One of them was India’s legendary cricketer S. Venkataraghavan.

Bollywood’s famous actress Hema Malini is known as Dream Girl. According to the name, he has had many fans from Bollywood stars to the world of cricket. One of them was India’s legendary cricketer S. Venkataraghavan.

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini has longed not only for the film industry but also for the world of cricket. She is known as Dream Girl. From Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra to Dharmendra, all are part of his long list of fans. But do you know that there has also been a cricketer who wanted to marry Hema Malini.

The name of that legendary cricketer is S. Venkataraghavan. Let us tell you that Venkataraghavan also belonged to the Iyengar family of Tamil Nadu. At the same time, Hema Malini was also born in an Iyengar family in Ammankudi, Tamil Nadu. This is the reason why Venkataraghavan wanted Hema Malini to be his life partner.

Not only this, according to media reports, legendary cricketer Srinivas Venkataraghavan once openly expressed his love in front of everyone. He had said that he was in awe of Hema’s beauty and that he was in love with her. Although their love was one sided.

Why didn’t it happen?

This is a matter of the 1980s when the discussions about the beauty of Hema Malini were on the lips of every person in Mayanagari. One of his fans was famous Indian cricketer S. Venkataraghavan was also there. He had publicly expressed his love. But there was no talk from Hema’s side.

This was because at that time Hema Malini’s heart used to beat for Dharmendra, the He-Man of Bollywood. Both had tied the knot in 1980. Before marrying Hema Malini, Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he has two sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. This was the reason why Venkataraghavan’s one-sided love remained incomplete.

From Parineeti Chopra to Urvashi Rautela, the name of Hardik Pandya has been associated with these actresses, the fans were shocked by proposing Natasha in the middle of the sea.

Hema Malini thought of making a career in acting after taking education till 11th standard. Hema made her acting debut in the 1963 Tamil film Idu Sathiyan. Hema Malini played the lead role in Sapne Ka Saudagar for the first time in 1968. She acted as a lead actress in many Bollywood movies. Hema is the mother of two daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

A look at Venkataraghavan’s career

s. Venkataraghavan was part of the famous spin quartet of the Indian team. Apart from them Bhagwat Chandrashekhar, Bishan Singh Bedi and Erapalli Prasanna were also involved in this quartet. He played 57 Test matches in his career, in which he got 156 wickets. Apart from this, he took 5 wickets in 15 ODIs. Apart from this, Venkataraghavan took 1390 wickets in his career of 341 first class matches. He has also officiated in 73 Test matches and 52 ODIs.