Mallika Sherawat appears in saree: Mallika Sherawat appears in saree on Zee comedy show set

Mallika Sherawat, who is best known in Bollywood for her bold style. Mallika Sherawat, who is away from films, had recently come to do justice to a comedy show. Meanwhile, Mallika was also captured on camera by the paparazzi as she exited the van. Mallika appeared in a saree this time for her hot and bold look on screen. Seeing him in this dress, people also made a lot of comments.

Mallika Sherawat, who has been living abroad for a long time, is in Mumbai these days. She recently came to judge the ‘Zee Comedy’ show. Seeing Mallika in a sari on this occasion, many did not like her style. As soon as the video surfaced, people started commenting on it.



Seeing Mallika in a saree, users jumped on social media. One said, ‘Even a beautiful and elegant dress like a sari was completely destroyed. This is a lot in the name of fashion. Another wrote, ‘Please leave the sari alone, don’t waste this beautiful dress.’ One user wrote, ‘Is this a dress?’ Another wrote – Don’t say it’s a sari. One wrote – I thought she was Priyanka Chopra.

Mallika may be away from movies but she is still just as bold on social media. She often shares her glamorous photos with fans. On the work front, Mallika last appeared in the film Zeenat in 2017. Mallika then entered the world of web series and appeared in ‘The Story’ on ZEE5. In 2019, Mallika appeared in the horror comedy web series ‘Boo Sabki Fategi’.



Speaking of Mallika’s personal life, she has been in the discussion about dating French real estate businessman Cyril Auxenfence. She is reportedly living in a live-in relationship with him in Paris.

