Mallika Sherawat Bollywood: Mallika Sherawat’s father had ‘disown’ her, saying ‘family name will be tarnished’

Mallika was born into a conservative family Mallika Sherawat was born into a very conservative Jat family in Haryana. Her family did not allow Mallika to go into modeling or movies. Mallika said her father thought that if she acted in films, her family name would be tarnished.

Family name and surname omitted Many do not know that Mallika Sherawat’s real name was Rima Lamba. When her family opposed her entry into Mallika’s films, she changed her surname from Lam to Sherawat. In fact, Mallika’s mother’s last name is Sherawat and seeing her mother’s support, she removed her father’s last name and changed her mother’s last name to Sherawat.

The father ‘disintegrated’ Her father was very angry at Mallika Sherawat’s decision to work in a film. Mallika said that her father said, ‘I will go to the movies, it will tarnish the name of the family, I will disown you.’

Mallika said – I hate you When Mallika's father asked her to disagree, she replied, 'I disrespect your name. Will you disagree with me Yes you are my father, I respect you, I love you. I will use my mother's name.

Mallika became famous for her bold scenes Mallika Sherawat made her Bollywood debut in the film Khwaish. In this film, she had done 17 kissing scenes with Himanshu Malik. The following year, Mallika’s film ‘Murder’ was released, in which her bold scenes with Imran Hashmi created panic. After this, Mallika acted in the international films of ‘Pyaar Ke Side Effect’, ‘Welcome’, ‘Dashavataram’, ‘The Myth’ and ‘His’ Cheki Chen. Mallika will soon be seen in a new web series ‘Nakab’.

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat is always in the spotlight because of her bold images and statements rather than her films. Although Mallika has been away from the big screen for a long time, she is always in the news. Most people do not know that Mallika Sherawat’s family members never wanted her to work in films. Mallika recently told how she raised her voice against patriarchy in her home.