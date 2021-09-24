Mallika Sherawat on the scene of intimacy with Isha Gupta: Reacting to getting intimate with Isha Gupta in Nakab, Mallika Sherawat said that it is easier to get intimate with a woman than it is to get intimate with a man.

17 kissing scenes in ‘Khwaish’ Mallika Sherawat played a very bold role in her career. On the contrary, he made a name for himself in his career. In the movie ‘Khwaish’, Mallika Sherawat did about 17 kissing scenes with her male co-star.

Mallika said this in an intimate scene with Isha Gupta In an interview with Spotboy, when Mallika Sherawat was asked how difficult it is to have an intimate scene with a woman, she said, “It was not difficult at all. He had no problem getting close to a female.

This is the story of Naqab We will tell you that the story of ‘Nakab’ is the story of the suicide of a high profile actress, which has caused a stir across the country. Mallika is seen in a completely different persona in this series.

It was said on nude scenes in movies Recently Mallika Sherawat also reacted to the nude scenes given in the films. Mallika had said that while women are always targeted for bold scenes, men who do such scenes are not considered bad. Mallika had also said that this is a patriarchal ideology. Men don’t mind but women should be blamed.

Mallika Sherawat has said that it was easy or difficult for her to be intimate with an onscreen woman. Let me tell you that in ‘Nakab’, Mallika has done an intimate scene with actress Isha Gupta, which is very much in discussion. Regarding this scene, Mallika says that it is easier to be close to a woman than a man.