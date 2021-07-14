Mallika Sherawat revealed when she refused for offscreen intimacy star

New Delhi. Actress Mallika Sherawat’s name is known for playing a bold role in the Bollywood film industry. The actress, who started her career with the film ‘Khwahish’ in the year 2003, created a sensation by giving many bold scenes. For this film, the actress gave 17 kissing scenes, not two or three.

After this his second film ‘Murder’ came. In this too, he created panic by giving tremendous bold scenes. After this film, she started being called a superhit actress. Mallika Sherawat has not only worked in Bollywood but has also spread her beauty by working with Jackie Chan in the Hollywood film ‘The Myth’. She was in a lot of discussion about this film.

Mallika Sherawat had made a big disclosure during an interview in the year 2018, in which it was told that because of her on-screen image, many co-stars used to demand her to be intimate off-camera. Those people believed that Mallika is very bold on screen. The same will be off the screen as well. Mallika had told that she had to lose many roles after she denied this. In the interview, the actress had told that she is proud of herself that she had never made any deal to get a role in a film.

Talking about Mallika Sherawat, these days she is staying away from the world of Limelight and living in London. In the year 2013, she moved to Los Angeles. In a recent interview, Mallika had told that ‘the thinking of people in America is very different, but when I come to India, the thinking of women is still not good… it feels very bad to see this. Mallika was recently seen in Rajat Kapoor’s directorial RK/RKAY.