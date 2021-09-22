Mallika Sherawat spoke on nude scenes in films, saying – what do people call it now

The actress has always been famous for her bold statements and scenes. Mallika Sherawat is known for her bold films. However, he was criticized for this. However, Mallika has always responded to her criticism. Now Mallika Sherawat has discussed the bold scenes given in movies nowadays. Speaking to a news portal, Mallika said that while women are always targeted for bold scenes, men who do such scenes are not considered bad. Mallika said that this is a patriarchal ideology. Men don’t mind but women should be blamed. However, Mallika also acknowledged that society and the mindset of the people are changing. Mallika said that along with the media, the society has also started supporting women. Speaking further on this, Mallika said that once there was a lot of discussion on her bold scenes, but now the actress is also making films () but she was now accepted and considered artistic. Meanwhile, at the forefront of the work, Mallika is currently appearing in the web series ‘Nakab’ starring Isha Gupta and Gautam Rode. Earlier, Mallika Sherawat appeared in the horror-comedy web series ‘Boo Sabki Fategi’.