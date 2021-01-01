Malvika Mohanan’s Birthday Photo: Malvika Mohanan Celebrates Her Birthday With Media: Malvika Mohanan Celebrates Her Birthday With Media By Cutting A Cake At Her Home.

Southern film industry actress Malvika Mohanan is celebrating her 28th birthday (Malvika Mohanan’s birthday) on August 4. All his fans have wished him a happy birthday. Malvika Mohanan celebrated her birthday with the media by cutting a cake at her home. These beautiful moments are captured by the paparazzi in their cameras.

Malvika Mohanan celebrated her birthday at her home in Oshiwara area of ​​Mumbai. On the occasion of her birthday, Malvika Mohanan looked beautiful in a white dress as she cut the cake and posed differently with the cake.



Malvika Mohanan made her film debut in 2013 with the Malayalam film ‘Pattam Pol’ opposite Dilkar Salman. The 2017 Oscar-nominated Iranian director Majid Majidi’s film ‘Beyond the Clouds’, Malvika Mohanan shocked actresses like Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut.

Malvika Mohanan is the daughter of renowned cinematographer KU Mohanan, who has acted in films like ‘Rais’, ‘Don’, ‘Divorce’ and ‘Fukre’. Malvika Mohanan was born in Kannur, but was brought up in Mumbai. He holds a degree in Mass Media from Wilson College, Mumbai.