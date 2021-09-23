Malvika Raj Young Kareena Kapoor: Malvika Raj, who is playing the role of young Kareena Kapoor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, is all set to make her debut.

Actress Malvika Raj, who played Kareena Kapoor’s childhood character in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’, has now grown up. Malvika Raj is now making her film debut in Nilesh Sahay’s ‘Squad’, in which she will be seen opposite Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzing Denzongpa. Malvika has spoken to Itimes about her first film, Bollywood and her favorite stars.

Malvika was asked why she is engrossed in her small role of ‘Pooja’ in ‘Pooja Khushi Kabhi Gham’, why she has an idea that she would prove to be iconic? To this she replied that she was a big fan of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and no one at that age thinks so much. She said that she was just so happy that she was going to work with big stars of Bollywood.



She said that she was very young at that time and she got the opportunity to work with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol and Shahrukh Khan and none of them made her feel inferior. Malvika said the biggest thing she learned from these stars was how you can stay connected to the ground even when flying at high altitudes. His work experience with these stars was amazing and at the same time he understood that this was going to be his career.

Producer-director Bobby Raj’s daughter Malvika belongs to a film background family and while talking about it, she said that it definitely gave her exposure on set at a young age. She said she used to bunk at school and go to Papa’s movie sets, she used to see all his actresses, her make-up, her dress and since then she has been very attached to the atmosphere of the movie set. Malavika said, “I was very excited when I got the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum because I got my own makeup room. I was in seventh heaven. I lived in this zone for 20 years.

How was he offered the movie ‘Squad’? On this Malavika said, ‘I am very excited about my first film. The squad will be released soon. Our director Nilesh Sahay saw my photo somewhere online and we have a normal family friend, through which he called my father and told him that he wanted to tell me the story of the film. When he told me the story of the film, I liked it for the first time. I also auditioned for it and got the film.

Speaking about Danny Denzongpa’s son Ringing, Malvika said she is dear. Working with them is like butter. He said that they are childhood friends and their circle of friends is the same. She was very comfortable working with him on set.

Malvika said that she is a big fan of Karisma Kapoor. She grew up watching Karisma movies with Salman and Govinda. She is a huge fan of his style and dance. After watching Karisma’s ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, she went crazy for him.

Among Bollywood actors, Malvika loves Ranbir Kapoor very much. She is crazy about his natural acting and wants to work with him so that he can see and understand how he does it all so beautifully.