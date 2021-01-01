Maman Sharma retires from cricket: Manan Sharma retires from cricket set to play in USA

Ajay Sharma made his debut for Team India in the late 80s. During India’s tour of the West Indies, he was included in the first ODI and later in the Test team. Ajay Sharma’s career ended in a match-fixing scandal. The boy wanted to fulfill his father’s unfulfilled dream. Manan Sharma, who plays with players like Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Ishabh Pant, has also lost his temper.All-rounder Manan Sharma, who played for the Delhi Ranji Trophy team, has retired at the tender age of 30. Manan sees good opportunities for himself abroad, so he has decided to move to California, USA. Manan, a member of the 2010 Under-19 World Cup Indian team, was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. In 2016, he was bought by KKR for Rs 10 lakh.

That is why Dhoni came before UV, Muralitharan reveals the final of the 2011 World Cup

The third Indian to visit the US

Manan made his debut in 2017 from Delhi. He scored 1208 runs in 35 first-class matches at a simple average of 27.35. He also scored a century and eight fifties, including batting. By the way, Manan is not the first Indian cricketer to decide to leave the country for the US for his cricketing career, as Samit Patel and Unmukt Chand have done before him.

These lesbian cricketers became mothers … to love each other, were married two years ago