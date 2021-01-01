Mamata Banerjee attacks Modi government: Mamata Banerjee attacks Modi government when she can’t compete with us

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again lashed out at the Narendra Modi government at the Center. “Working for the people is our priority,” he said. When the BJP government in Delhi cannot compete with us in politics, they resort to investigative mechanisms. Mamata was addressing the foundation day of TMC Student Council in Kalighat on Saturday.

Mamata Banerjee said that 5 BJP workers and 16 TMC workers were killed in the post-election violence in Bengal. We have no problem with the CBI, but why are they taking BJP leaders to the villages with them? The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and all other commissions have become politicized, all their members belong to the BJP. Notably, the CBI is investigating post-poll violence in Bengal.

‘BJP government is selling the country’

The Chief Minister said that the BJP was suppressing the voices of students, teachers, government employees and the people on social media. The BJP government is inhumane. This government does not love the people and is selling the country. Mamata asked the students why we say Jai Hind, Vande Mataram and Khel Hobe? We believe that only students start moving forward with helplessness. They are the future. I want them to be a new equation of politics. Some people had left us, but now they are back because they know their home is here (TMC).

