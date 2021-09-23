Mamata Banerjee Bhawanipur: Mamata Banerjee is afraid of losing the Bhawanipur by-election, BJP felt it! – Mamata Banerjee fears defeat in Bhawanipur by-election, says BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is under tension these days. The reason for this is Bhawanipur assembly seat. A by-election is taking place in this seat. Here, the Bharatiya Janata Party is Mamata Banerjee’s main rival. In fact, Mamata Banerjee said at a public meeting in Iqbalpur, “I need a vote.” If you don’t vote thinking that Didi (Mamta) will definitely win, it will be a big mistake. Whether it’s raining or storming, don’t stay at home, just vote. Otherwise I will not be able to remain CM. You will get a new CM.Mamata Banerjee’s statement clearly shows the strength of her defeat in Nandigram. Mamata Banerjee’s fears are also evident in the by-elections. Now the BJP has again started besieging Mamata Banerjee. Union Minister Hardip Singh Puri said, “I thought Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was a little scared that she said you did not come to the polls and if I do not win, I will not be the Chief Minister.”

This story was told by Amit Malviya

At the same time, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said, “The situation in Bhawanipur is not what Mamata Banerjee was expecting. The BJP has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal from the seat.